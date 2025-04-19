Rep. Bruce Westerman Buys Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Netflix stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Netflix Stock Up 1.2 %

NFLX opened at $973.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $954.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $891.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The stock has a market cap of $416.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Arete Research upgraded Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,023.49.

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

