Stifel Financial Corp Has $13.04 Million Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 22,003 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.36% of Plains GP worth $13,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,513,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,989,000 after purchasing an additional 927,855 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,218,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,008 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,152,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,077,000 after purchasing an additional 646,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,167,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,213,000 after buying an additional 288,430 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,896,000 after buying an additional 27,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

PAGP stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 286.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

