OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMLF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.26. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $74.69.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

