OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $438,000 Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,531,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,699,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,713,000 after buying an additional 115,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,035,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,619,000 after buying an additional 320,724 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,923,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,860,000 after buying an additional 104,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,587,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,506,000 after buying an additional 72,007 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. UBS Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

JAZZ opened at $102.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.49 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $550,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,778.66. This trade represents a 10.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,487,991.25. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,305. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

