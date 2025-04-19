Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Acquired by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Alkami Technology comprises approximately 1.4% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,447,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,187,000 after buying an additional 843,129 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 5,747.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,707,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,027 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,586,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,203,000 after purchasing an additional 225,992 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ALKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 0.56. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $42.29.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.63 million. Analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $529,407.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,703,354.20. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 4,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $132,526.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,325.64. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

