Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Position Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $14,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,872,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,023,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,352,000 after purchasing an additional 45,174 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,554,000 after purchasing an additional 39,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $12,880,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Price Performance

Chemed stock opened at $580.52 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $512.12 and a fifty-two week high of $623.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $585.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $567.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.33, for a total value of $615,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,566,139.07. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $633.00 to $667.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

