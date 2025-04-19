Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,434 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Textron worth $13,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Textron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 24,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,523,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Textron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Textron by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Textron

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. This represents a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Textron

Textron Stock Up 1.6 %

Textron stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $95.86.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.86%.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.