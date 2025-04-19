Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $12,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Hubbell by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.1 %

Hubbell stock opened at $338.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $299.43 and a 52 week high of $481.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total transaction of $452,865.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $430.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.38.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

