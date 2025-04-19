Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 638,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,798 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $13,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 58,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

