NWK Group Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.