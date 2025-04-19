Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $14,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 42.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD opened at $147.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $137.35 and a one year high of $197.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.36 and a 200 day moving average of $170.87.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSD. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,523.80. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

