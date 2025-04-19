Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,631 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STIP. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6,349.4% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,215,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,170 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,261,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,905,000 after purchasing an additional 770,017 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 459,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 578,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,212,000 after purchasing an additional 578,522 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,443,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $102.84 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.53 and a 52-week high of $103.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.46.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.