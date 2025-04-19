Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Trading 2.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) shares shot up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$16.66 and last traded at C$16.56. 1,079,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,064,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.16.

CVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$24.50 to C$22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.35.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$213,900.00. Also, Senior Officer John F. Soini bought 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,313.20. In the last quarter, insiders bought 31,934 shares of company stock worth $619,586. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

