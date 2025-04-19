Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Shares Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,816,714 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 431,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Sienna Resources Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.47.
About Sienna Resources
Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.
