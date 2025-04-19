Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Trading Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.77 and last traded at $55.11. Approximately 3,636,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 9,830,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.02.

Get Newmont alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NEM

Newmont Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $386,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,514.63. This trade represents a 6.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $128,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,872.44. This represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,154 shares of company stock worth $825,678 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $626,074,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,693,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,644,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,105,000 after buying an additional 2,338,953 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,281,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,520,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,150 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.