City of London (LON:CTY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 458.50 ($6.10) and last traded at GBX 458 ($6.09), with a volume of 812666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 457.50 ($6.08).

City of London Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 444.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 435.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Get City of London alerts:

City of London Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 25th. City of London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Insider Activity at City of London

City of London Company Profile

In other news, insider Sally Lake bought 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 431 ($5.73) per share, with a total value of £39,652 ($52,721.71). 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.