Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Shares Down 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.22 and last traded at $31.00. Approximately 56,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 271,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASTH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Astrana Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ASTH

Astrana Health Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.48. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $665.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.24 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTH. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the third quarter worth $13,383,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,995,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,457,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Astrana Health by 348.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Astrana Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.