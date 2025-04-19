Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 5,816,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 8,649,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.96%.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,482,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,562,824.96. The trade was a 1.02 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 230,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $2,044,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,549,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,330.09. This trade represents a 12.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

