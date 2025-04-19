Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Trading 5.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.38. 1,994,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 1,360,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Articles

