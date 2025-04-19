Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Short Interest Update

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 112,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 194.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 25,343 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MD stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $502.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.22 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. Analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

