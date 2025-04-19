Short Interest in SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Grows By 65.5%

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the March 15th total of 48,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

SR Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRBK opened at $12.61 on Friday. SR Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $116.50 million, a P/E ratio of 210.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72.

Get SR Bancorp alerts:

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.21%.

SR Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. SR Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

In other SR Bancorp news, insider David M. Orbach bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,410.56. The trade was a 5.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 14,975 shares of company stock valued at $174,689 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SR Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRBK. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SR Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,384,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SR Bancorp by 30.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SR Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SR Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SR Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SR Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.