Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 7.7% – What’s Next?

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 18,260,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 29,344,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLRY. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get Tilray alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLRY

Tilray Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $421.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Tilray by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Tilray by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 37,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 14,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.