First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 133,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the previous session’s volume of 34,744 shares.The stock last traded at $101.21 and had previously closed at $100.48.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.20.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/14 – 04/18
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.