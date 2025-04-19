First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 133,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the previous session’s volume of 34,744 shares.The stock last traded at $101.21 and had previously closed at $100.48.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 32,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

