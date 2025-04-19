Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Expands By 65.7%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the March 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:HPS opened at $14.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $17.25.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/14 – 04/18
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.