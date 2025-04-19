Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Expands By 65.7%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the March 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HPS opened at $14.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 227,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 112,363 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 49,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,916 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

