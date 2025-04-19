Mantle (MNT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $190.02 Million

Mantle (MNT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mantle has a total market cap of $2.22 billion and approximately $190.02 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mantle token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,099.93 or 0.99899539 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84,806.35 or 0.99554894 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,364,694,382 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official website for Mantle is group.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official message board is group.mantle.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Mantle

Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

