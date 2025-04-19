Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading 0.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.82. 4,168,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 11,288,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98.

In related news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,673,338.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,661,395 shares in the company, valued at $470,464,387.90. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 6,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $51,289.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,910.68. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 823,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,922. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Toyota Motor Corp acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $640,259,000. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,760,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388,232 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,032,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,161 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

