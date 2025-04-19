Astherus USDF (USDF) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $264,552.47

Astherus USDF (USDF) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Astherus USDF token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Astherus USDF has traded up 0% against the dollar. Astherus USDF has a total market cap of $128.61 million and approximately $264,552.47 worth of Astherus USDF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astherus USDF Token Profile

Astherus USDF’s genesis date was April 30th, 2024. Astherus USDF’s total supply is 128,768,518 tokens. Astherus USDF’s official website is www.asterdex.com/en/usdf. Astherus USDF’s official Twitter account is @aster_dex.

Buying and Selling Astherus USDF

According to CryptoCompare, “Aster USDF (USDF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Aster USDF has a current supply of 128,840,351.33578523. The last known price of Aster USDF is 0.99873938 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $581,468.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.asterdex.com/en/usdf.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astherus USDF directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astherus USDF should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astherus USDF using one of the exchanges listed above.

