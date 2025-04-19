Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the March 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $13.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.50%.
