Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the March 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $13.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34.

Get Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 193,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 116,676 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,033,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.