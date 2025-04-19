Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.23 and last traded at $23.20. 2,047,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,012,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VKTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $120.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan purchased 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,946.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,946. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,464,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,357,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,972 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,479,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,888,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3,373.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 448,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,057,000 after buying an additional 435,813 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

