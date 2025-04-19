Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $245.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.27. The firm has a market cap of $243.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.