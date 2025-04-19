Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Stock Holdings Raised by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 2,419.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Corpay were worth $11,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Corpay by 1,011.1% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Corpay by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corpay by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

CPAY stock opened at $308.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.10 and a fifty-two week high of $400.81.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corpay news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. This represents a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.38.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

