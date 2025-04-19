North Peak Capital Management LLC Has $92.91 Million Stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

North Peak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,756,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457,217 shares during the period. Driven Brands accounts for about 12.3% of North Peak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. North Peak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.51% of Driven Brands worth $92,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Driven Brands by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after buying an additional 416,744 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 96,850 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,302 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRVN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Driven Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 407.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $564.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

