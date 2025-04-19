Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 64,834.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 583,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,866 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $21,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Compass Point started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $273,978.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,936.79. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 223,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $9,199,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,863 shares in the company, valued at $324,270.12. This trade represents a 96.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,784,193 shares of company stock valued at $137,892,219. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD opened at $41.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

