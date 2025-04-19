Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.20 and last traded at $51.96, with a volume of 210189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Relx alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RELX

Relx Price Performance

Relx Increases Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.5586 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Institutional Trading of Relx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 368.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,807,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $44,516,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Relx by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,191,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,542,000 after buying an additional 745,532 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 6,125.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 679,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,232,000 after purchasing an additional 668,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Relx by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 886,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,277,000 after buying an additional 659,547 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.