Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Nine Ten Capital Management LLC

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 91,321 shares during the period. Agilysys accounts for about 5.9% of Nine Ten Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Agilysys worth $20,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 381.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $56,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,328.32. This represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total transaction of $725,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,533,787.68. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,750 shares of company stock worth $1,878,513 in the last three months. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agilysys Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $103.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Profile

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

