Norinchukin Bank The Sells 7,449 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The owned about 0.11% of Church & Dwight worth $27,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 2.3 %

CHD opened at $105.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.23 and a 200 day moving average of $106.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.35 and a 12 month high of $116.46. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,941.26. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

