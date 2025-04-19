Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Acquires 40,290 Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,290 shares during the period. Tourmaline Bio comprises approximately 3.2% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd owned about 0.73% of Tourmaline Bio worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 419,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 172,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 83,949 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth $1,610,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,432,000 after acquiring an additional 43,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 211.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRML. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Tourmaline Bio from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Tourmaline Bio stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.88. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

