Ossiam Grows Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1,059.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,964 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $10,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,741,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $128,221,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $630,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $186.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $153.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.79 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 20.44%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

