Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers LLC

Natixis Investment Managers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,411 shares during the period. Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF comprises 58.3% of Natixis Investment Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Natixis Investment Managers LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF worth $37,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 105,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59,177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,076,000.

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GQI opened at $48.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.87. The stock has a market cap of $132.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.80. Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $56.49.

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Profile

The Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (GQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming for total returns by investing in US large- and mid-cap stocks deemed high-quality while enhancing income through ELNs. GQI was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Natixis.

