Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Has $965,000 Stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 118.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,358 shares during the period. Bicycle Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.8% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 878.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 35.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.10. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Bicycle Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

