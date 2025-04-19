Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,813 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,331 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on Comcast in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $128.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.