Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,938 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 2,090,573.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,462,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,764,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,170,000 after purchasing an additional 393,777 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1,325.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 204,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 189,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in United Therapeutics by 577.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 189,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after purchasing an additional 161,751 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $284.73 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $233.28 and a 12 month high of $417.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.66.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,424. The trade was a 22.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.71, for a total transaction of $3,707,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,319.67. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,500 shares of company stock worth $30,971,540 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

