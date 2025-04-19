Value Stocks To Consider – April 18th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares that appear to be trading for less than their intrinsic worth, often identified through low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios compared to industry peers. Investors view these stocks as potentially undervalued, anticipating that the market will eventually recognize their true value. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,076,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,951,103. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $518.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,310,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,890. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $396.35 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.79. 9,553,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,616,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $645.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.97 and a one year high of $280.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.42.

