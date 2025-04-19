Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 59,845 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 849,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,845 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $78,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $107.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $110.48.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.77.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

