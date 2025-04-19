Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $79.80 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,057 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of U.S. Bancorp worth $79,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,006.10. This represents a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:USB opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

