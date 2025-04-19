Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 158.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 384,249 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up about 1.9% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $59,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,115,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,435,550,000 after purchasing an additional 730,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,440,648,000 after buying an additional 387,901 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fortinet by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,388,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $792,564,000 after buying an additional 2,000,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $724,048,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,811 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT opened at $96.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fortinet from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $2,668,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,820.16. This represents a 83.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,200. This trade represents a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,944 shares of company stock valued at $56,944,064 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

