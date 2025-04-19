SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Emory University

Emory University boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,464 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 39.5% of Emory University’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Emory University’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $27,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,785.0% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 7,825,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554,382 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 7,741,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,057,000 after purchasing an additional 205,522 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,987,000 after buying an additional 198,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,525,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,406,000 after buying an additional 726,645 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 69,298.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,238,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after buying an additional 2,235,560 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.56. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $42.09.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.