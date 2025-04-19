First Trust Advisors LP Sells 388,440 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,941,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,440 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $277,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Datadog by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Datadog by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $18,148,051.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,371,802.84. This represents a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $9,376,185.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,219,013.34. This represents a 16.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,756 shares of company stock valued at $62,219,250 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Down 0.9 %

DDOG opened at $91.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.54, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Datadog from $165.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.