PPG Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%.

PPG Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 54 years. PPG Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $8.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Shares of PPG opened at $100.00 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $137.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. The trade was a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PPG Industries stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPG. StockNews.com cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

