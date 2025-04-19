The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Claret Asset Management Corp

Claret Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,979 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 479.9% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 140,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,687,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $15,125,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.48.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

